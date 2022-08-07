Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $59.99 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

