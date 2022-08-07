Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Daré Bioscience Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.51.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
