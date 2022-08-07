loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot to $4.25 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $767,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,042,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,353,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and have sold 2,153,523 shares worth $3,431,301.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

