Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $275,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $134.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.