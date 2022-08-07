Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,191 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of NETGEAR worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NETGEAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NTGR stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $745.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $139,513.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,432 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

