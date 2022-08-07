Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,406,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,299,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,153,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

