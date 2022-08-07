Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 614,164 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

NWBI stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.