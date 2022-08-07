Royce & Associates LP Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) by 200.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.08% of BiomX worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

BiomX stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.65.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

