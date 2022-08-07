Royce & Associates LP Sells 65,200 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Arko worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

