Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading 0% Higher

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 1,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.52) to GBX 980 ($12.01) in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.95%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

