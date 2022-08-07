Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading 0% Higher

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 1,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.52) to GBX 980 ($12.01) in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Tate & Lyle Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61.
Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.