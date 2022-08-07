Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Shares Up 9,900%

Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR – Get Rating) shot up 9,900% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 302.50 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.71). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.50.

Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.

