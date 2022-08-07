HighPeak Energy (HPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $21.25 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 88.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 73.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $661,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More

