Emerald (EEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.
Emerald Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Emerald has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $221.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
