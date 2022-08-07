Emerald (EEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Emerald has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $221.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 28.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 16.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerald by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

