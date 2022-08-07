Anterix (ATEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Anterix to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 4,400.65%. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATEX stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Anterix has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

