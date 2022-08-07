Startek (SRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Startek to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Startek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Startek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Startek stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Startek worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

