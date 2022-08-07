Scott Sheldon Sells 914 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $110.25 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $108.99 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $146.38.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

