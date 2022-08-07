Scott Sheldon Sells 914 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $110.25 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $108.99 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $146.38.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.