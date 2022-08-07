Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires A$125,240.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.52 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,240.00 ($88,197.18).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.42 ($8.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,170.00 ($87,443.66).

On Friday, July 29th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.47 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,720.00 ($87,830.99).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.13 ($8.54) per share, with a total value of A$121,270.00 ($85,401.41).

On Monday, July 25th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.34 ($8.69) per share, with a total value of A$123,430.00 ($86,922.54).

On Friday, July 22nd, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.31 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of A$123,130.00 ($86,711.27).

On Wednesday, July 20th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.12 ($8.54) per share, with a total value of A$121,240.00 ($85,380.28).

On Monday, July 18th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.61 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of A$116,050.00 ($81,725.35).

On Thursday, July 14th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.34 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of A$113,400.00 ($79,859.15).

On Tuesday, July 12th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.84 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of A$108,350.00 ($76,302.82).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.