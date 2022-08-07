Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Triumph Group stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 243,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 369,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 954,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 56,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 404,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 295,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

