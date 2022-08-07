Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Capital cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 100.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

