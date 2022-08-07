JMP Securities Trims STERIS (NYSE:STE) Target Price to $250.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.71.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $211.98 on Thursday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in STERIS by 20.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in STERIS by 478.6% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 21,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in STERIS by 616.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

