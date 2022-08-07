JMP Securities Trims STERIS (NYSE:STE) Target Price to $250.00

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.71.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $211.98 on Thursday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in STERIS by 20.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in STERIS by 478.6% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 21,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in STERIS by 616.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.