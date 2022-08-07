Robert W. Baird Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UAA. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $29,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

