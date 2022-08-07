Needham & Company LLC Trims Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price to $23.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 184.65% from the company’s previous close.

Generation Bio Trading Up 0.4 %

GBIO stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.88. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

About Generation Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

