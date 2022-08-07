Needham & Company LLC Trims Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price to $23.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 184.65% from the company’s previous close.
Generation Bio Trading Up 0.4 %
GBIO stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.88. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Generation Bio
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Bio (GBIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.