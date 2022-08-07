Piper Sandler Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $120.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.92.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,486.81 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $6,349,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

