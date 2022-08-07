FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONAR Stock Up 0.6 %

FONR stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. FONAR has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FONAR by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

