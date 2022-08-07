MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.78.

FIVN stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $206.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,604 shares of company stock worth $3,777,624 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

