Michael J. Desmarais Sells 2,000 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,462 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

