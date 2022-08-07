FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
FARO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $83.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.