FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $83.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

About FARO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,561,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 192,104 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.