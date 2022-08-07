FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
FARO Technologies Stock Performance
FARO stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.