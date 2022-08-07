Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $172.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $102.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

