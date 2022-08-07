Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 9,771 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,975,593 shares in the company, valued at $157,719,271.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $454.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

