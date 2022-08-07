BMO Capital Markets Boosts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $51.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

Exelon stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.