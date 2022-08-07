Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Lowered to $44.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.86.
Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
AQUA opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
