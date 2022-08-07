Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Lowered to $44.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

AQUA opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after buying an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,068,000 after acquiring an additional 275,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,080,000 after acquiring an additional 456,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

