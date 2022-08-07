Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7 %

APTV opened at $98.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

