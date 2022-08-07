Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VAPO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Vapotherm Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VAPO opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Activity

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 142.53% and a negative net margin of 102.94%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at $163,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 51.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

