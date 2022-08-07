Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,068,000 after acquiring an additional 275,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,080,000 after acquiring an additional 456,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after acquiring an additional 72,538 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

