Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.86.
Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AQUA stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
