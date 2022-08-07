Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Vapotherm Price Performance

Shares of VAPO opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Insider Activity

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 142.53% and a negative net margin of 102.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at $400,446.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. RiverVest Venture Management LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 407,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Articles

