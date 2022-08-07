América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $23.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Down 1.2 %

AMX stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.