Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.92 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $27.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aehr Test Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.