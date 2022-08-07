Carl Jackson Alberty Sells 1,823 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $95.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

