Gerald L. Kilcoyne Buys 5,000 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 5,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $281.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.75.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 29.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,525,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

