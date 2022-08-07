Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Sells $166,600.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacques Belin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

