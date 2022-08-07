Susquehanna Bancshares Trims APA (NYSE:APA) Target Price to $49.00

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

APA stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

