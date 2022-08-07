Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,049,053 shares of company stock worth $36,682,752. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 142.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 235,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 138,840 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $307,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

