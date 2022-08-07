Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
VLY opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.