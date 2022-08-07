Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UTI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $228.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

