The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $17.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

