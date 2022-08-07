Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $349.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $350.14.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 1.0 %

WAT stock opened at $337.87 on Thursday. Waters has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.