Royal Bank of Canada Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $300.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.69.

AMT opened at $272.19 on Thursday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

