Credit Suisse Group Boosts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $44.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.40.

NYSE ALSN opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 68.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

