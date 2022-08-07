Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.73. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allstate will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

